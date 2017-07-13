McInerney wins Wyoming High School All Around title, returns to national finals

Hulett High School athlete Tanner McInerney is headed to Gillette again this year for the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR), thanks to another standout season.

At last month’s Wyoming State Finals, Tanner finished third in team roping, fourth in tie-down calf roping and sixth in steer wrestling. Tanner also earned the Governor’s Award as the top junior cowboy in grades and points earned.

With his pair of top four wins, he earned the opportunity to compete on the Wyoming team in the tie-down and team roping at the NHSFR. The event, which runs from July 16 – 22, is the world’s largest rodeo and draws over 1500 contestants from the US, Canada and Australia. There will be more than $200,000 in prizes and $350 000 in scholarships awarded during the event.

Rodeo performances begin at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Tanner will compete in the tie-down on Monday during the evening performance and during Friday’s morning performance. He will compete in the team roping on Tuesday (morning) and Thursday (evening).

A live stream of the week long rodeo will be broadcast at www.nhsratv.com.