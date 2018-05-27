McInerney takes top spot for shot

In keeping with their dominating athletic season, the Sundance Lady Bulldogs placed second this past weekend at the WHSAA 2A State Track Meet in Casper in a tourney that saw 19 schools competing.

Sophomore standout Rigan McInerney earned an individual State Championship in the Shot Put event with a toss of 37’-11.5”. She also notched a second place in the Discus with a throw of 117’-4”, which fell just 10 inches short of the number one spot.

Senior Teila McInerney took second in both the High Jump (5’-0”) and Long Jump (16’-4.75”). She missed the state championship by a mere three-quarters of an inch in the Long Jump and two inches in the High Jump.

The Sundance 1600 Sprint Medley team, made up of Aftyn Marchant (freshman), Tori Wheeler (sophomore) and both McInerneys cruised to a second place finish behind Moorcroft as well.

Sophomore thrower, Joleen Pollat finished with a third in the Shot Put, while Wheeler nabbed a fourth place finish in the 3200.

For the boys, senior Tanner Hofland was high placer on the team with a third in the Discus, while Hunter Skeens (freshman) ran to a fourth place in the 3200M.

Girls

Team Rankings – 1. Big Piney, 127; 2. Sundance, 61; 3. Lovell, 55; 4. Moorcroft, 49; 5. Kemmerer, 46; 5. Burns, 46; 7. Wright, 42.50; 8. Niobrara County, 41.50; 9. Wind River, 38; 10. Big Horn, 33.50; 11. Upton, 32; 12. Pine Bluffs, 31.50; 13. Southeast, 26; 14. Glenrock, 18; 15. Tongue River, 16; 16. Greybull, 13; 17. Rocky Mountain, 8; 17. Wyoming Indian, 8; 19. Shoshoni, 6

100M Preliminaries – 10. Madison Spiedel, 13.87; 15. Aftyn Marchant, 14.26

800M – 13. Tori Wheeler, 2:38.99

1600M – 5. Tori Wheeler, 5:51.03

3200M – 4. Tori Wheeler, 12:56.78

1600 Sprint Medley – 2. Sundance (Aftyn Marchant, Teila McInerney, Rigan McInerney, Tori Wheeler), 4:34.24

High Jump – 2. Teila McInerney, 5-00

Long Jump – 2. Teila McInerney, 16-04.75

Shot Put – 1. Rigan McInerney, 37-11.50; 3. Joleen Pollat, 35-11.50

Discus Throw – 2. Rigan McInerney, 117-04; 5. Teila McInerney , 111-04

Boys

Team Rankings – 1. Lovell, 134.33; 2. Big Horn, 83; 3. Pine Bluffs, 82; 4. Glenrock, 61; 5. Big Piney, 52.33; 6. Rocky Mountain, 41.33; 7. Kemmerer, 35; 8. Wyoming Indian, 34; 8. Niobrara County, 34; 8. Southeast, 34; 11. Upton, 25; 11. Wright, 25; 13. Wind River, 18; 14. Sundance, 13; 15. Burns, 12; 16. Tongue River, 9; 17. Moorcroft, 2

1600M – 12. Isaiah Kammerer, 5:01.34

3200M – 4. Hunter Skeens, 11:11.03; 7. Isaiah Kammerer, 11:16.44

Discus Throw – 3. Tanner Hofland, 137-08