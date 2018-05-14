Mary Ann Robinson, 73, of Moorcroft, Wyoming, passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at Campbell County Memorial Hospital in Gillette.

Mary Ann Robinson was born May 29, 1944, to Kenneth and Nellie (Salisbury) Brown in Lemmon, South Dakota. She was the youngest of five siblings and attended school in Lemmon and Newcastle, Wyoming.

She first met the love of her life, Lucian Robinson, on July 15, 1967, at the Antler Bar in Newcastle, and they were married a year later on February 9, 1968, in Buffalo.

Mary Ann and her husband owned the Silver Spur Bar, she was a cook at the Hub cafe, she also was a CNA for many years and worked for Sharon’s Home Health up until she retired. After living in Dayton, Wyoming, for six months, they moved to Moorcroft where they built their life.

She loved to listen to western music, watch old westerns, embroider quilts for her grandchildren and tend to her yard and add in new flowers. She was an active bowler for over 20+ years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Sharon (Bob) Campbell, Doran (Tara) Robinson of Moorcroft, Lucian Jr. of Florida, Brad (Colleen) Robinson of Montana, Mark (Pat) Robinson of Montana; ten grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister Laura Bock of Osage and sister-in-law Bubbles Brown of Newcastle; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents, her husband Lucian, son Rocky Robinson and brothers, Lester Brown and Kenneth Brown Jr., and sister Joann Butts.

Graveside services were on Friday, May 4, 2018, at the Moorcroft Cemetery in Moorcroft.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

All memorial contributions will be donated to the Moorcroft Senior Center.