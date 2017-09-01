At 95 years old, Martha O’Donnell, of Spearfish lived a full and amazing life. In her youth, she was raised alongside her six sisters and two brothers on a farm in Bowdle, SD. With such a large family, the Eisenbeizs were naturally resourceful making the most of food and materials they harvested.

Martha met Paul O’Donnell, a slick-haired, handsome fellow and together, they were friends to everyone. They fell in love and welcomed two wonderful boys into the world, Dean and Dale. Paul and Martha shared their life and loved without limits. They ran businesses, travelled, golfed, fished, hunted, played cards and danced at every given opportunity. They sang loudly at church, made a hearty breakfast daily and lived for each moment they were blessed with on this earth.

After the boys were grown, Martha and Paul remained ever-present in their son’s lives. They offered love, support and the priceless gift of time to their immediate and extended family passing down their wisdom and cherished German and Irish traditions.

Martha was an amazing cook. Not wanting to waste even a morsel of food, she perfected the art of a casserole and made the most amazing bread puddings weekly as she cleaned out the refrigerator. Her laugh was infectious and sometimes so excessive that her dentures would actually fall out of her mouth. She taught her grandchildren how to shuffle cards, how to clean a fish and how to entertain. She knew how to stretch a meal to feed a mass of people and the importance of never running out of peanut m&m’s in the butter compartment in the ice box.

When Paul was laid to rest, Martha forged forward continuing her legacy of love, faith and laughter. She never let a day go by without smiling and making someone around her feel special and loved. She will never be forgotten.

In honor of Martha;

When life gives you moldy bread–make bread pudding.

Dance like no one is watching.

Laugh so hard that your teeth fall out.

And NEVER miss the opportunity to tell someone you love them.

Vigil will be at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish, with visitation one hour prior. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 30 at the church with burial at Black Hills National Cemetery.