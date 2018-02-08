Mark Phillip Watson, 61, died January 26, 2018, at his residence in Osage, Wyoming. He was born February 13, 1956, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Phillip S. and Doris J. (Marty) Watson and lived in Keystone, South Dakota, until his parents moved to Osage when he was 13-years-old. His parents ran Watson’s Market for many years.

Mark attended grade school at Osage Kitty Moats School and then graduated from Upton, Wyoming, high school in 1975.

In 1979, he married Tammy Sewell and later divorced. He then married Kim Grover on February 14, 1988 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota and gained a son, Travis Singleton.

Right after high school he worked for the Clay Spur Bentonite Plant then migrated to the oil field. He was employed by Exeter, Townsend Company and Updike Brothers.

After those adventures he embarked on his truck driving career. He was employed by Terry Johnson Trucking for many years before going to drive for Aulick Leasing based out of Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He treasured all his trucking pals and the adventures they had.

He enjoyed woodworking and being very creative and absolutely loved to tease his brother Timmy and his chicken Ranch. These two carried on forever and it was very entertaining. We will miss the banter.

He was a big supporter of and grounds keeper of the Kitty Moats Complex. He helped build and take care of the structure and one of his greatest hopes was that it would be a success and it has been.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Doris Watson; his stepfather, Jack Zimmerman; his brother, Robert Watson and his sister, LaVonne James. He is survived by his wife Kim; one son Travis and Deetta Singeton; five grandchildren, Brooklyn, Tanner, Jerry Lee, Tristain and Shyenne; two great grandchildren; brothers, Steve and Shinobu Watson, Douglas and Leeann Cox-Watson, Leslie and Vicki Zimmerman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life will be held at Kitty Moats Complex 551 Metz St. in Osage, Wyoming, on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at 2 p.m. Refreshments will follow the service.

Arrangements are under the care of Black Hills Funeral Home of Sturgis, South Dakota. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for The Kitty Moats Complex. Donations can be sent to PO Box 6 Moorcroft, WY 82721. www.blackhillsfuneralhome.com.

Mrs. Jones, the daughter of the late Thomas Graham and Signe Wennberg Graham, was born in Deadwood, South Dakota. Her life took her from teaching in one room school houses on the South Dakota prairie to West Chicago to Kentucky.

She was a mom to many wayward souls, a faithful spiritual leader, artist, lover of animals and the Black Hills. The door to her home and heart was always open, supplying endless amounts of chocolate chip cookies, pancakes, lasagna and unconditional love, living her faith by example.

On August 19, 1967, Mrs. Jones was united in marriage to Ralph James Jones, who survives.

She is also survived by her son, Clayton Jones and wife Li of Hampton, Australia; two daughters, LeAnn Jones and Jennifer Wilke-Deaton and husband David, all of Richmond; her brother, Russell T. Graham and wife Kathy; her sister, Karen Graham; and three grandchildren, Allister Jones, Elysia Jones and Ella Deaton.

The family has chosen private services.

Mrs. Jones’ final gift was donating her brain to Alzheimer’s/Dementia scientific research. The family suggests memorial donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation a www.alz.org. In lieu of an immediate memorial service, please send your fondest memories of Janice to janicejonessd@gmail.com.

Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.