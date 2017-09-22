Mark Casavan was born February 22, 1949 to Harvey and Marie Casavan of Red Lake Falls, Minnesota. His older sister Bonnie Audette (Dean), his younger brother Monte Casavan (Heidi) and sister Tracey Casavan (Steve). He went to school in Red Lake Falls till his freshman year when he attended the NW School of Agriculture in Crookston, Minnesota. He finished his last two years at Layfette High School in Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, in 1967. After graduation in late 1968 he attended the University of Minnesota Crookston for one year. He then attended and graduated Cosmetology in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. In 1970, he attended Molar Barber College in Fargo, North Dakota. On August 1, 1970, he married Joette Schue. They had two children together, Nicole Marie and Marc Aaron. In January 1971 Mark took a job at Midway Barber Shop in Sturgis, South Dakota. In March of 1973, he bought Bill’s Barber Shop in Spearfish, South Dakota. Daughter Nicole was born on February 7, 1971 and on July 2, 1975, son Marc was born.

Mark was a member of the Sturgis and Spearfish Jaycees. He also was a member of the Spearfish Fire Department and was an Honorary Retired Member.

In 1989, he met the love of his life Lori Cooper and her daughter Mahri. On July 9, 1995 they were married. Mark helped Lori raise Mahri till graduation and loved her as his daughter.

Mark loved life, family and so many friends. He was fortunate to have so so many (Best) friends. There was nothing he wouldn’t do for any of them at anytime. He loved them all the same. Jim and Sue Sanders, Jerry Hood and Patsy, (late) Denny Wojohn, Harlan and Barb Schmidt, Jim Allison, Randy Harms, Frank Pavich, Roger Eisenbraun, Jason Schmit, Shane Blakney, Brian Mehmen and family and Trampus Mediger and family.

His grandson, Tegan, son of Mahri and Nate Fredrickson were the joy of his life.

Mark’s greatest love was hunting, trapping and fishing with his son Marc. At four years old he was always at his side. He also loved golfing with Randy Harms. He also loved playing poker with his other best friends Jerry Hood and Harlan Schmidt. Mark and Harlan hardly missed a day in the summer going to play poker in Deadwood.

In January 2000, Mark had four bypass open heart surgery. In 2004 after a slight heart attack he had a stint put in his heart. In 2007 he had prostate cancer, and had surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He fought hard through all these adversities and hardly ever complained. In 2006, at age 55, he went part time, at 58 he retired full time. Always there is needed to fill in if needed at the shop.

In 2010, Mark and Lori leased a home in Anthem, Arizona, for six months a year for two years. In 2012, they bought a beautiful home in Queen Creek, Arizona.

Mark never dreamed how life could be so great. He really was living the dream. He enjoyed every day to the fullest. Both Mark and Lori enjoyed family and friends staying with them and sharing their home they both loved so much.

Mark sold the shop three years ago to his son, Marc, who his dad said many times he runs the business better than I ever did.

Mark always said all we need in life is friends and love, everything else will take care of itself.

The one thing Mark missed this spring was his home away from home up north, Queen City Motors. Mark loved and was friends with almost all the people working there. There were many times he stopped everyday to say hi to his wife, Lori and to his great friend Randy. He also never missed talking to Lori Evens his favorite political pal, and his favorite salesman Wayne Miller, he made the rounds to parts, service, the shop and all the sales people. He always had a joke, new ones and old. He misses all of them as they were all good friends to him.