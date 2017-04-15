Marilyn Wolfskill passed away at her home in Sundance, Wyoming, on April 7, 2017, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born Marilyn Kay Randall in Denver, Colorado, on June 29, 1940, to Donna and Clarence Randall. Marilyn grew up in Wheat Ridge Colorado. She married Roger Wolfskill of Hulett, Wyoming, on June 23, 1962. They lived in Colorado for 18 years and then moved to Wyoming where Marilyn was Roger’s dedicated business partner for the next 30 years. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Karen Babcock.

Marilyn is survived by her brother, Ken Randall; sister, Chardell Paine; husband, Roger; daughters, Linda (Jim) Haza and Tammy Adair; son, John (Tammi) Wolfskill; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Marilyn’s kind spirit and open heart included everyone in her family and those who knew her. She was brave and strong as she fought cancer on and off for twenty years, keeping a positive attitude and smile on her face. She will be greatly missed by her family.

Memorials may be sent to Campbell County Healthcare Foundation, 300 South Burma Ave, Gillette WY 82716.

Private family burial took place at Mount Moriah Cemetery in Sundance, Wyoming.

