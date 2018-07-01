Marcia Lee Ludeman, 64 of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away early Tuesday morning, June 19, 2018, following a seven-year battle with ovarian cancer.

Marcia was born to Liz and Elton Culp in Loveland, Colorado, on February 23, 1954. When Marcia was four years old, the family moved to Longmont where she and her older sister Jana grew up and graduated from Longmont High School.

Both she and her sister went on to college at UNC in Greeley, Colorado, where Marcia earned two degrees, one in elementary education and one in special education.

Her first teaching assignment was in Lodgepole, Nebraska, in the fall of 1977. She taught fifth grade and was the high school assistant volleyball coach.

While coaching her team against another town, she met Randy, who was the assistant volleyball coach for Gurley, Nebraska. The memory of who won the game always sparked a spirited conversation. They started dating, fell head-over-heels in love, and were married on May 31, 1980.

After marrying, Marcia and Randy taught school in Gurley and soon bought a house in Sidney, Nebraska, where they had their two boys, Kyle in 1983 and Wade in 1984. They moved to Hay Springs, Nebraska, when Randy was offered a principalship in 1986 and Marcia was offered the special education position.

After three years, there they came to Sundance where Marcia was the Chapter One teacher at the elementary. Later she was moved to second grade where she taught until she retired.

Marcia was a natural born teacher who loved teaching and believed in the potential of every student. She spent countless hours planning her lessons and made sure the learning was relevant, fun and full of activity.

Later in life, many of her students would come back and give her a hug and tell her how much they enjoyed her class. After teaching for 37 years, she retired in 2014 to spend time reading, cleaning house (which was a favorite pastime) and taking care of her family – especially her four grandchildren.

During the summers, Marcia and Randy shared a love for camping and motorcycle riding. They rode the Black Hills whenever they could and visited Yellowstone Park almost every summer. They even made it up to the Colombia Ice Fields in Canada in 2011 with some good friends who also loved riding.

Marcia was a kind, generous, loving, smart and classy lady who lived her life helping others. Her legacy on how to treat people will be in the hearts of the students she taught and respected.

What was the best in her is now seen in her two sons. She was well loved and will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Marcia is survived by her sister Jana, husband Randy, sons Kyle and Wade (Rose) and four grandchildren, Arayla, Braylen, Theo and Otto.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at the new elementary gym in Sundance. A memorial fund has been set up in her name.

Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel.