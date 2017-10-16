Loy Stewart

Loy Charlotte Stewart, 103, passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2017, in Spearfish, South Dakota.

She was born on November 20, 1913, in Sundance, Wyoming, to George and Lottie (Douglas) Harvey. Loy married her husband, Charles, on May 18, 1936, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

Loy is survived by her daughter, Dee Stewart; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Lottie Harvey; husband, Charles E. Stewart; son, Archie Terry Stewart; brothers, Bernard Harvey and Rollie Harvey; and sisters, Maibel Frahm, Eleanor Newman and Bernice Messersmith.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date.

