Local business broken into

By Sarah Pridgeon

Vilas Pharmacy in Sundance suffered a break-in late last week, leaving the building damaged but with no confirmation available at time of going to press as to whether any items or money were stolen.

On Friday at around 4:15 a.m., deputies responded to an alarm at the pharmacy, finding a broken front door. According to reports from the Sheriff’s Office, glass was found laying on the ground outside, a large portion of the bottom glass of the front door was broken and the alarm had been triggered, which contacted the county dispatch center.

Initial investigation suggested that the front door had been pried open with a yellow device, leaving paint on the door frame. The two deputies cleared the building and found nobody inside.

Deputies also noted that, while nothing appeared to be out of place in the front area, the back door leading to the pharmacy area had been kicked inwards and the jamb had been broken.

A responsible party was contacted to turn off the alarm; she informed the deputies that she was unable to see anything missing but would need to do an inventory to be sure. The cash register also did not appear to have been tampered with.

Further information about this case is expected shortly.