Local athletes take on Jackson, Terry Peak

On February 6-9, the Crook County Special Ol
ympics team traveled to Jackson for their State Competition. Due to weather and the ski resort shutting down, the competitions were cancelled. The team was able to have one athlete compete in one of his snowshoeing events. Jarod Bray from Moorcroft received a Gold Medal in the 100M snowshoeing event.
On January 27, the Crook County Special Olympics team competed in their Area Games at Terry Peak. Listed below are the results.
Hulett Athletes:
Adam Perry: Super G- 2nd, Giant Slalom- 5th, Slalom- 4th
James Boswell: Super G- 1st, Giant Slalom- 1st, Slalom- 1st
Kyle Biggs: Snowboard Glide Event- 1st, 10 M Walk- 1st
Moorcroft Athletes:
Weston Allred: Super G- 1st, Glide Event- 2nd
Angela Hall: Super G- 3rd, Glide Event- 3rd
Kaytlynn McAllister: Super G- 1st, Giant Slalom- 4th, Slalom- 1st
Jarod Bray: Snowshoe 200 M- 1st, 100 M- 1st, 50 M- 2nd
Sundance Athletes:
Chase Garman: Super G- 4th, Glide Event- tie for 1st
Bren Anderson: Super G- 3rd, Giant Slalom- 2nd, Slalom- 3rd
Samantha Dulaney: Super G- 2nd, Glide Event- 1st
Spencer Ward: Super G- 3rd, Giant Slalom- 2nd, Slalom 3rd
Breanna Ulmer: Super G- 2nd, Giant Slalom- 3rd, Slalom- 2nd
Kamby Schuller: Super G- 1st, Giant Slalom- 1st, Slalom- 1st
Chance Duvall: Super G- 2nd, Giant Slalom- 2nd, Slalom- 2nd
Dalton Byrne: Super G- 4th, Giant Slalom- 1st, Slalom- 2nd
Jory Browen: Snowshoe 25 M- 1st, 50 M- 1st, 100 M- 2nd
Submitted by Kassie Clements