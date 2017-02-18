Local athletes take on Jackson, Terry Peak

On February 6-9, the Crook County Special Ol

ympics team traveled to Jackson for their State Competition. Due to weather and the ski resort shutting down, the competitions were cancelled. The team was able to have one athlete compete in one of his snowshoeing events. Jarod Bray from Moorcroft received a Gold Medal in the 100M snowshoeing event.

On January 27, the Crook County Special Olympics team competed in their Area Games at Terry Peak. Listed below are the results.

Hulett Athletes:

Adam Perry: Super G- 2nd, Giant Slalom- 5th, Slalom- 4th

James Boswell: Super G- 1st, Giant Slalom- 1st, Slalom- 1st

Kyle Biggs: Snowboard Glide Event- 1st, 10 M Walk- 1st

Moorcroft Athletes:

Weston Allred: Super G- 1st, Glide Event- 2nd

Angela Hall: Super G- 3rd, Glide Event- 3rd

Kaytlynn McAllister: Super G- 1st, Giant Slalom- 4th, Slalom- 1st

Jarod Bray: Snowshoe 200 M- 1st, 100 M- 1st, 50 M- 2nd

Sundance Athletes:

Chase Garman: Super G- 4th, Glide Event- tie for 1st

Bren Anderson: Super G- 3rd, Giant Slalom- 2nd, Slalom- 3rd

Samantha Dulaney: Super G- 2nd, Glide Event- 1st

Spencer Ward: Super G- 3rd, Giant Slalom- 2nd, Slalom 3rd

Breanna Ulmer: Super G- 2nd, Giant Slalom- 3rd, Slalom- 2nd

Kamby Schuller: Super G- 1st, Giant Slalom- 1st, Slalom- 1st

Chance Duvall: Super G- 2nd, Giant Slalom- 2nd, Slalom- 2nd

Dalton Byrne: Super G- 4th, Giant Slalom- 1st, Slalom- 2nd

Jory Browen: Snowshoe 25 M- 1st, 50 M- 1st, 100 M- 2nd

Submitted by Kassie Clements