(Sarah Pridgeon photos)

This year’s Lincoln Day Dinner saw record bookings, according to organizer Suzette Livingston, and an impressive crowd on the evening itself.

The annual dinner was hosted in the shooting sports hall at the Crook County Fairgrounds on Saturday evening, with a social hour followed by the dinner itself. A silent auction attracted plenty of interest from guests.

The guest speaker this year was U.S. Representative Liz Cheney (at left), who took time to visit with county officials before the event and discuss local issues with dinner guests during the social hour.