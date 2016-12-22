Lighting the way

By Sarah Pridgeon

The annual light show designed for the delight of the community by Gayla and Buck Bock raised a total of 75 pounds of food and $75 for the Crook County Food Pantry this year.

Visitors tuned their radios to a bespoke music selection as they watched twinkles, flashes and sparkles from the lights surrounding the Bock residence in Sundance.

“We want to throw out a huge thank you to everyone from Sundance, Gillette, Newcastle and surrounding areas, all the way to Minnesota, for coming out to look at the lights, listen to the music and donate to a worthy cause,” says Gayla.

The light show this year included five new displays and more than 6000 lights, as well as eight new songs to match the light sequences.

The Bocks have been decorating their yard for the community’s enjoyment for the last few years but, this Christmas, decided to include a challenge to match what they were able to collect from the visitors who came to check out the display.

“We would like to thank all of the businesses and individuals who will match us with either a food or monetary donation,” says Gayla.

“We would like to thank Paintbrush Services from Gillette who will donate to the Campbell county food bank on our behalf.”

The light show will continue to run until January 1. To view it, head south on 21st Street to find the Bock residence between 6 and 9 p.m. and tune your radio to 88.1 FM; please bring cans of food to donate to the Food Pantry.

“We hope that everyone enjoyed the music and lights. We will continue to run the show until the first of the year and we will continue to take donations also,” says Gayla.