Letters to the Editor – March 30

Dear Editor,

We, the members of the Parents and Friends of Bear Lodge High School, formally protest your recent decision to move Bear Lodge High School to Hulett. We’ve been trying to educate board members on the unique and special attributes that has made Bear Lodge school an integral part of the district for the last 25 years, but you seem determined to destroy it, despite your denial to the contrary.

We are thankful for your past support of the school and your dedication to the management of education for the youth of Crook County. We know this is a very hard and complex job, one that you have performed admirably in the past; that stated, in this case, you have made a terrible mistake.

A mistake based on your lack of knowledge and knowing all the facts about what makes Bear Lodge work. First, you must understand that the Bear Lodge High School building was specifically designed and built as an alternative school.

Its design and contents are a critical part of the reason the school is so successful. We liken it to a football field.

You can play football in a parking lot but, for some reason, we spend millions of dollars building grand stadiums with grassy field, lights, locker rooms and bleachers. We, the residents of Crook County and the State of Wyoming, thought it was important enough that we spent several million dollars to build an Alternative High School with our tax dollars, ensuring we had given our youth every advantage possible to graduate.

Now you have determined that two vacant classrooms in Hulett will suffice. How?

Apparently, this major decision was done in a secret executive session without any input from the vested Bear Lodge faculty or notification to the parents that such a course of action even was being contemplated. Once again you failed to follow your own policies and procedures and it would appear that such a decision was forced upon you, yet each one of you are on record of voting in favor to move.

It is understandable that you made such an error in judgement, as the majority of you have no idea how the school works, have never spoken to the faculty and try to equate Bear Lodge High School to the rest of the district. That is your first mistake. Not knowing who you are governing.

Your second mistake was making an arbitrary decision without parental and stakeholder involvement. Parental notification and involvement is a no brainer – not only is it mandated in your district policies, it is state law as well.

Once again, though, you having no factual knowledge of Bear Lodge, you would have no idea what a role the community of Sundance plays in support of the school. The old African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child” is no more true than here.

The Episcopal Church provides free breakfast twice a week at the school as well as all costs associated with maintaining the greenhouse that allows instruction on retail operations, marketing, wood working/shop and horticulture. The profit the students receive from selling seedling each spring and other manufactured products is then used for field trips during the following year, yet another critical asset lost.

The Pastor from the Chapel of Faith provides essential substitute teacher services as well as counseling and mentorship. Local businesses and citizens not only donate funds, but also provide jobs to the students of Bear Lodge, in many cases providing money critically needed for the student and their families.

These are just a few of the community stake holders. When you actually take the time and come to Bear Lodge you will learn of many more, all of which is lost if Bear Lodge High School is moved.

The Mission Statement of Crook County School District is: CCSD#1 will prepare and empower all students for successful, lifelong learning through effective teaching. Those are powerful words you approved and based all your policies and procedures on.

It is because of the very same idea that, 25 years ago, Bearlodge High School was established. Now, when the students under your supervision become “at risk”, they are sent away to Bear Lodge High School.

Where the school and all its stakeholders accept them with open arms. They then ensure that your mission is completed and the goals set forth by your mission statement are achieved.

Lastly, you need not be ashamed of Bear Lodge High School, its students, parents, staff and the community that supports them, but rather embrace them. Cancel your naive directive to move the school to Hulett and then go see for yourselves what Bear Lodge High School is all about and why it is the gem of all the district schools.

Be proud of what you have built with Bear Lodge High School. Just leave it alone and concentrate your efforts on the real problems you face, not ones made up by your advisors or board members as distractions to your duty.

Respectfully Yours,

Jim Pridgeon

Parents and Friends of Bear Lodge School

—

Dear Editor,

We are two students of Bear Lodge asking for any stakeholders and parents in the community, and any surrounding areas, to join parents, staff, and students in support of keeping Bear Lodge High School in Sundance. As the previous letter states there was no communication from the school board to any parents, students, staff, or the community about the move to Hulett.

I would like to shed some light on the inside of Bear Lodge and how it has helped me in being successful. I had trouble with a lot of bullies in Sundance High School. There were many confrontations and issues that were not handled well. I ended up being homeschooled and eventually I transferred to Bear Lodge. Like every school there are always issues but at Bear Lodge it was handled better and surveyed more closely so there are less problems. I am also excelling academically and I’m receiving phone calls from colleges that I am interested in. I don’t know where I would be without Bear Lodge. (Greg Nelson.)

I transferred to Bear Lodge in November of 2015 because I was at-risk of not graduating. I had two major surgeries that involved almost a year of recovery. I had fallen back in missing classes and getting my assignments. It caused me to become a C-D average student and I couldn’t catch up in any subjects. As my junior year rolled around in 2014 I had severely fallen behind in school. I had come to the conclusion that no matter how hard I worked and how many times I asked for my assignments I figured dropping out or attending Bear Lodge were the only two chances of hope I had. I was able to transfer and I wouldn’t change my decision. Bear Lodge got me caught up in classes and I have strived through my academics. I am now working full-time in Moorcroft as a student teacher’s assistant. This job is a huge step into my future career I would like to pursue after my post-secondary education. Bear Lodge means everything to me and to see it be put into a mainstream environment makes me say the school is getting its death sentence. (Amanda Stugelmeyer)

Since we all have transferred we have excelled academically. We all, to some degree, have succeeded in becoming more social among our peers. The key reasons Bear Lodge was made are for students at-risk of not graduating, not functioning in a mainstream school ( socially and academically), needing a more flexible school schedule for appointments, meetings and work, and for kids have a second chance at continuing their education with full credits and excelling in classes. We all feel as though if Bear Lodge is moved to Hulett it is set-up for failure. If Bear Lodge is moved into a mainstream environment kids will start dropping out because they can’t function in that kind of atmosphere. One of our teachers is going to be split between both schools. With that said future students will have lss one-on-one time and that will cause failing grades for all those that struggle.

If this helped shed some light on information that was needed and can convince anyone to support us in the upcoming board meetings it would be greatly appreciated.

From the very concerned students of Bear Lodge,

Amanda Stugelmeyer

Greg Nelson