Letters to the Editor – Mar. 16

After reading “A Year for the History Books” in the March 9 edition of the Times, one quotation from Senator Driskill needs a little clarification. He said, “Just by running the bill, Amazon is now going to voluntarily pay the tax in Wyoming.” It would be more accurate to say, “…Amazon is now going to force Wyoming residents to pay the tax” since Amazon doesn’t really pay the tax but simply passes along what it collects from customers in Wyoming. The senator continues, “That’s $40 to $70 million a year, so it’s substantial income.” Indeed it is substantial, and every one of those $40 to $70 million collected from the citizens is money that heretofore had been theirs to spend on their families. Anyone ordering from Amazon will immediately notice the tax bite and the jump in final cost. It’s not as if this is “free money” that the state has had the good fortune to tap into. Quite the contrary. Robbing Peter to pay Paul is one good way to describe it. You decide. Good or bad?

Mac Frank

—

Dear Editor,

It has recently come to our attention that the school board here in Crook County has decided, without the knowledge of the students, parents or community, to move Bear Lodge High school to Hulett. After the move they will then sell the building.

Here is some history about Bear Lodge: it has been located at the same location for the last 25 years. In 2001 the funded and built the building they are currently housed in. Bear Lodge is an alternative school for “at risk” students. Its project based learning differs from all the other schools in the district. They provide numerous interventions for the students, as well as more one on one time for each student. They have a green house on site that the students maintain and grow many different plants to sell, for their field trips and many other things. They also each make different types of projects to sell to earn money for their school.

To many of these students this is their chance to show us what they are made of. They all are very talented and smart kids that just need something a little different to succeed.

In the district we are all a stakeholder. A stakeholder is someone that has something to either lose or gain in an organization. If Bear Lodge moved to Hulett we will lose a lot, both the community and the students lose so much. The community loses a valuable asset. The students at Bear Lodge participate with Katy Daves with the food pantry. Katy depends on the students to help unload the trucks because of the lack of volunteers. The students also do road clean up and other community projects. The city will lose revenue from the utilities being paid. The students will lose services like mental health appointments, probation meetings and the ability to do work study.

We are considering this a personal attack on Bear Lodge. Why is Bear Lodge having to take such a hit and none of the other schools are? The students at Bear Lodge feel like they are not wanted and the board is trying to hide them. I for one am proud to have a school that offers so much to struggling students, I’m proud of who and what Bear Lodge is.

Here is some stats to back the feeling it’s a personal attack to the school. In the school 2015-2016 with 1,168 students in the district, they received $34,253,881.00 in state funding. In the years 2005-2006 with 1,036 students in the district, they received $17,591,862.00 in state funding. They received almost half the amount in 2005-2006 than in 2015-2016 and the board then was able to keep all doors open to all the schools in the district with just about the same amount of students.

I urge anyone that has Bear Lodge close to their heart by either current, past or future students, to please come to the next board meeting. Help us save the school and tell the board we will not be silenced and we have a voice we deserve to be heard. I encourage anyone to attend that believes Bear Lodge belongs in the building that was built for them, to stand and say we as stakeholders want a say in our school system and we want answers, we deserve answers.Next board meeting is March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Sundance High School. I hope to see you all there, let’s help these kids be heard they to deserve to be wanted and appreciated.

Thank you,

Theresa Nelson

A very concerned stakeholder!!!