Letters to the Editor – June 29

New band teacher and summer times!

My name is Ward Johnston and I will be directing the band and choir program in the 2017-18 year! I am so excited to be here and I have many ideas for building the program and having some FUN in the months to come. I hope this email reaches everyone who would have any interest in the music program and please spread the word about the dates mentioned below.

I will be here in July teaching lessons and doing some group work with any of you interested in getting a head start on the year. We also have a performance on July 29 for the county fair.

If you are a seventh or eighth grade student I would like to meet during one of the below dates and would appreciate seeing you every week in July. I am aware summer schedules can be busy so please come when you can.

Please contact me to schedule individual lesson times for the below dates. I will be here most of the day so come by and say hello!

Tuesday, July 11: Band practice 9-11 a.m. (All music students welcome)

Tuesday, July 18: Band practice 9-11 a.m. (All music students welcome)

Tuesday, July 25: Band practice 9-11 a.m. (All music students welcome)

Thursday, July 27: Practice for parade performance 9-11 a.m. (All music students welcome)

If we have conflicts with work schedules let me know and we can find another time for the parade rehearsal…

Please let me know if you have any questions and I look forward to seeing you all soon!

Mr. “J”

johnstonw@crook1.com

—

I’m a professor from New York University. This summer I’m working on a project traveling around the country visiting counties very different from New York City to share a meal with people, speak about our families and communities, listen to stories, and try to make connections between Americans leading very different lives.

My goal is to spend a week in each county I visit having every breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a different person. The meal would be my treat.

I’ll be in Sundance July 7-12. If you’d be interested in sharing a meal with me during my visit please email me at si17@nyu.edu or you can leave me a phone message at (708) 528-0044.

I look forward to hearing from you and visiting your community.

Sincerely,

Scott Illingworth