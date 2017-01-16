Letters to the Editor – Jan. 12

This letter is written in response to the articles regarding audits of the Crook County Treasurer’s Office and the City of Sundance.

These articles appeared in The Sundance Times issue dated December 15, 2016 and the issue dated January 5, 2017.In my opinion the bottom line and purpose of any audit is to account for the money. Paul Stille of the firm of Leo Riley & Associates performed the audit for the City of Sundance and the audit of the Crook County Treasurer.

The findings for the Crook County Treasurer’s Office as presented by Stille were no negative findings. The money is all there and is accounted for.

Now the auditor, Mr. Paul Stille did find a few compliance issues which he reported to the County Commissioners, however in the audit of the City of Sundance, Mr. Stille stated compliance issues are not the point of the audit.

This reader wonders why Stille or the author of the articles is attempting to make it to look like a major issue in the audit of the Treasurer’s Office, but is not a big deal for the City audit.

Mr. Stille found fault in both audits with the separation of duties. Now I don’t know where Mr. Stille comes from, but we don’t have the money or personnel to separate all the various duties these offices perform.

John Stang

—

I read something the other day about the blizzard of 49 and did it bring back memories.

Hard to believe that it was 68 years ago, and I was a 13-year-old girl. All the gray hair and wrinkles I have today, I earned every one of them.

The ranch I grew up on in Crook is about 32 miles from Belle Fourche, S.D., and 21 miles from Hulett. Actually it’s way out in the boondocks on the edge of the Black Hills. Back then we were very isolated – no phones or electricity, but my family did have a radio. On New Year’s Day, neighbors, who lived about 10 miles away, spent the day at our place. It was so nice that day. Us kids ran around outside without our coats.

Things changed in the night. The next morning nothing moved, except the snow. Several days later my mother rode horseback to the school where she taught, about 15 miles away, leaving my father, myself, my twin sister and two younger brothers at home. She only made it back home twice on horseback until the roads were opened. It was seven weeks before a vehicle went up or down our county road.

Not having many people living in our community (but who were very self-sufficient), I guess the need to open the road was not that high of a priority. Our road in the Mona area was one of the last to be opened. I remember the snow plows, or weasels, came about 5 a.m. and, we heard them long before we could see the lights coming up the hill.

The country school my siblings and I attended was 1½ miles away and only three other children from the opposite direction attended. Our teacher could not get to the school, so we had none for at least a month.

Sometime, and I’m not sure when, after the blizzard had started, my father made it to our elderly neighbors. Billie and Annie were in their 80s and lived alone. When my father made it back he said Billie was sick and Annie needed help. The awesome task was given to me to go stay with them. I bundled up, was handed a small can of kerosene which they needed for the lamps and told to do the best I could.

The snow was so deep most of the way, I was dragging the little can of kerosene in the snow. I remember I wore black buckle overshoes and some of the buckles were missing so I tied twine around my legs to keep the boots closed tight. The distance was only about ½ mile, but because of the creek, hill and trees we could not see each other’s houses.

I remember Annie opened the door to me, weighted down with all her layers of sweaters and shawls. She was a little woman, barely five feet tall. I literally fell into their kitchen, half frozen and exhausted, while Annie cried because someone had come to help share her burdens. Billie was in the parlor-like room off the kitchen, sitting in an old over-stuffed chair.

Blankets were wrapped all around him, with just his face and wisps of his hair showing. On the stand beside him was an assortment of medicine bottles and a wash pan into which he was forever spitting. On the floor next to his chair, a rug covered a chamber pot. The reason for the rug was obvious when Annie asked if I would take the pot out back and empty it. I had to run, to out race the odor back to the house.

The only heat in the house was a kitchen cooking stove and the stove in the parlor, both burning wood, as no one had coal at that time. My father had chopped a pile of wood for them, but after several days it was gone. Billie was the kind of person who never prepared ahead so he never had a big supply of wood. Then he got sick and the weather changed drastically.

When the wood pile was gone, I walked down the creek with an ax to bring back wood. I found the little branches that fell under my ax amounted to very little. Attacking larger ones was defeating, for after several good whacks with no results, I’d give up and try to find an easier one. Everything on the ground was covered with snow. Trudging back up on top the draw, I found part of an old corral exposed from under the snow, so that was the wood we used. I can still see Annie opening the door for me with each load of wood I brought in and shuffle over to the wood box in her old gray felt slippers.

I’m sure we ate something besides refried sausage that had been put down in lard in the fall, but I don’t remember what. Annie was almost blind, so after the first batch of “white biscuits,” due to my reluctance to tell her they were not browned, I did the cooking and cleaning.

Most of my days were spent just bundling up to go outside and get wood and empty chamber pots, then warming up when I came back in. I only stayed there about four or five days, but it seemed like forever. Every night I was bedded down, fully clothed on an old couch across the room from where Billie sat all wrapped up in the blankets and quilts. Annie slept in their frigid bedroom with the door closed. I’m sure it was used as a freezer although I don’t remember ever going into it.

Several times during the night I’d get up to stoke the two stoves. The house was still freezing cold, and I’d bury my head under the old smelly quilts. Much of the time during the day and at night Billie was coughing, wheezing, spitting and muttering. They were a comfort to hear though, because I knew dead people did not make noises.

To make a long story short, my father came down after a few days and could see Billie was a very sick man. He’d heard on the radio that if anyone needed medical help, they were to make a large cross in the snow. My father and I tromped with our feet and also using an old plank we found, to scrape off a small field in front of the house. It was fun at first, but before we were done it was hard work.

Up by the road we made a big cross, using gunny sacks and what else I don’t remember. Every few days planes from the Rapid City air base flew over our area. It was probably the next day when a small plane landed in the partly cleared field. Billie and Annie were taken to Belle Fourche. He died soon after, and Annie was later moved into town.

Neither my parents or the neighbors lost much livestock because the cattle gathered in small bunches in the scrub brush and trees. They were able to survive by eating the browse and snow.

Thinking back, I can’t perceive one of my 13-year-old grandchildren being prepared to do what I had to do in 1949. But today a 13-year-old’s world is beyond me, with computers, the Internet, microchips and other technology. World progress.

Ruth Ann Collins