Letters to the Editor – Feb. 2

We received a call about an impending raise in the Tobacco tax in Wyoming. I read the bill and it looks almost a $10 per carton raise. We are asking all of our customers and anyone to call or write to all the reps and senators in Wyoming and give them your concerns about the tax. The state is going to lose a tremendous amount of sales tax revenue that is paid into the coffers in the whole state from out-of-state cigarette customers. It is easy to call the hotline in Cheyenne to express your views; they will share it with the Legislature.

Aladdin General Store,

Rick and Judy Brengle

—

After reading last week’s edition of The Times, I have to ask, is there no limit to the amount of money our elected representatives want to steal from our meager pocketbooks? It is, after all, OUR money, that we have worked for, invested with, saved, and use in order to support ourselves and our children. And yet our elected officials continue to connive new ways to separate our limited funds from their rightful use. I refer to both Tyler Lindholm’s letter on the effort in the legislature to cause us to pay more sales tax as well as Governor Mead’s adviser, Ms. Hill’s statements in “Time to Talk Education Funding.”

In Mr. Lindholm’s letter he discusses the overwhelming passage in the House of a new bill designed to make us pay more tax. Did I say it was a new tax? Heavens no! U.S. Senator Enzi has been pushing this agenda for years at the national level, all the while insisting “it’s not a new tax.” They all continue to use special catch phrases like “level the playing field” or “traditional brick and mortar businesses” or “tax equity act” to somehow justify their taking of our money. In every case they defend their thievery by stating that it’s an old tax, not a new tax, so therefore it’s not an issue. How about this for a definition: If I wasn’t paying it before and because of your legislation I will now be paying more, then it’s a NEW TAX. If I order something online from out of state and they ship it to me via UPS, have I consumed any state or county or city resources that should be repaid thru a tax burden upon me? Doesn’t UPS already pay property tax on their facilities throughout WY? Don’t they pay WY registration fees on all their vehicles licensed here? Don’t they already pay gasoline tax on the fuel? To me, this sounds exactly like the Mafia’s demand for “a piece of the action” simply because they can. Sadly, it appears that the only reason Mr. Lindholm voted “no” was that there are other ways to force the collection of these ill gotten amounts from our wallets.

On the issue of education funding, I ask each of you now to examine your current property tax bills. Exactly 70% of my tax currently goes to schools under three line items. Yours should be similar. Do we need to have a “conversation” about MORE taxes? Do we need a “consensus” on higher tax rates as Ms. Hill says the Governor wants? Do we really believe he’s neutral on raising taxes and that 70% not enough? Ms. Hill states, “We’ve been proud to be able to have teacher salaries that were the second highest in the nation, per pupil expenditures that were among the highest in the nation.” Really? Proud of over spending with our tax dollars? I suppose the Governor is not satisfied with average teacher salaries in these difficult economic times? We all want a good education for our children, but it’s been proven that there is NO correlation between teacher salaries and performance. None. If this were true then why aren’t our graduates from Sundance High School overpopulating the freshmen classes at Harvard, Yale, and Berkeley?

Finally, let’s all acknowledge the root cause of our economic difficulties in our beloved state: Over the last 8 years there has indeed been a “war on coal” from the previous Democrat administration through increased regulations, restrictions, licensing, and any other roadblock they could throw at us. The burning of coal in power plants has never been cleaner or more efficient than it is now. The new Dry Fork generating station north of Gillette is a marvel of pollution control technologies that I witnessed on opening day. Nothing has inherently changed in the demand for Wyoming coal other than those artificially created in Washington over the last two terms. Hopefully this can be turned around sooner than later. But remember this: a new tax, once imposed, never goes away. Just like our “optional” 1% sales tax in Crook County. It’s here to stay. Forever.

Mac Frank