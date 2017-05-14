Letter to the Editor – May 11

To the Editor and WYDOT Regarding Traffic Signals:

I am not in favor of traffic signals. I am in agreement with the Hulett Council and Mayor. Traffic signals are not at all in character with Crook County’s beautiful surroundings and atmosphere. Signals would also be a hassle for local residents, who have navigated these roads with no problems for years.

Not only would signals affect traffic flow and aesthetics, the financial burden needs to be considered. My hope is that residents that travel these roads regularly will add their feedback to WYDOT and keep our county free of unnecessary expenses.

Marcy Havner – Sundance