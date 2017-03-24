Letter to the Editor – Mar. 23

I found out about 3 weeks ago from the newspaper article on March 2nd that the school board has decided to close Bearlodge High School and move it to Hulett! Why? Good question! They told us it is because of budget cuts. The cuts to Bearlodge are huge! They want to cut 2/3 of the staff and close the school so there would be no more maintenance! That school has been located in Sundance for over 25yrs! Why did we build a new elementary school and football field with a new track if money is so tight! And now Bearlodge High School is put on the chopping block! Why isn’t Bearlodge High School a priority! For over a year staff parents and students were told that Bearlodge would be relocated in the new central office! They have plenty of space and room for students and staff, four empty class rooms and for the green house outside! On March 6th 11a.m., I called the Central Office to be put on the agenda for the next school board meeting to discuss Bearlodge High School’s future! Instead of putting me on the agenda as I requested, she asked if I wanted to speak to Mr. Broderson! I did speak to Mr. Broderson wondering why I was being transferred to him instead of being placed on the agenda! So I asked him “why weren’t the parents notified about the school board meeting, about the change of Bearlodge’s location?” Mr Broderson said “when you get a group of parents together to have a discussion they become too emotional”! The Principal at Bearlodge told my daughter the same exact thing, when one of the board members stopped by the school a couple days later, the students were told not to involve their parents about the board member stopping in because “the parents get too emotional!” The last thing Mr. Broderson told me was “it’s already been decided to move the school to Hulett.” After I spoke to Mr. Broderson I called the school board Chairman Brian Marchant. I asked to be put on the agenda for the next school board meeting! He said call Central Office! I told him I already tried once and she put me on the phone with Mr. Broderson, so he told me to sign in at the next board meeting as a visitor and we would be given five minutes to speak! I was told by a friend, signing in as a visitor will do no good because you can’t ask questions and have a discussion! So on March 14th, at 9:30a.m., I called Central Office and asked to be put on the agenda again, to speak about Bearlodge. I was asked if I wanted to speak to Mr. Broderson I said “no” I want to be put on the agenda! She said “I will need to call you back!”

She never did call me back! March 14th at 10a.m., I call Central Office and ask to speak to whoever takes care of accounts payable. I got her voicemail. So I leave a message asking for copies of the school budget for 2016/17, 2015/16 and 2014/15. She never called me back! Instead I get a call from my boss stating Mr. Broderson is at my job! AT MY JOB and wants to speak with me! I walk in and he has the copies of the budget I requested! He asked what my biggest concern is with moving Bearlodge School to Hulett! I told him we are concerned the school will be phased out, closed! And there will be no more Bearlodge School! We asked him what about kids in sports in Sundance or if they have a job in Sundance If they are being bused back from Hulett at the end of each day it would be too late for them to participate! Mr. Broderson said they would make accommodations! But he never said how? I also asked what about the kids who have mental health appointments or probation? Mr. Broderson said the provider or probation officer can travel to Hulett! But with the government may not have the money in their budget for extra travel since they are making cut backs also!! He also stated to me again that the decision has already been made to move the school to Hulett.

After I spoke to Mr. Broderson at my job I called the school board chairman Brian Marchant again, and told him I was refused to be put on the agenda for the school board meeting for a second time! He told me to sign in as a visitor and anyone else who wants to speak and he would allow us to ask questions and the board would be allowed to answer our questions!

I feel Bearlodge High School should stay in Sundance and put the school in to Central Office as it was originally intended and keep the school centrally located! We also have students from Newcastle and Beulah who attend Bearlodge besides Hulett and Moorcroft! I don’t know of any other school in the district that will have 2/3 of their staff cut and moved 45 miles away! Why Is Bearlodge High School being burdened with the biggest cuts! Our tax money pays for all the schools and staff! Why is the football field such a priority! I thought learning was the priority!

Pamela Stugelmeyer