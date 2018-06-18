Letter to the Editor – June 14

Dear Editor:

I would like to compliment the great people working at the Sundance pool.

I took some of my grandkids to the pool yesterday and watched as they spent a couple of hours in and out of the water. While the lifeguards were carefully watching everyone in the pool, they also made sure that all had fun and were enjoying their time there.

I saw them help young kids with their goggles, lift them out of the pool, use their rescue tubes to pull kids to the side after they went down the slide and even encouraged them to learn to swim (“Kick, kick, kick!”) At no time was there any inattention or bored stares that I’ve seen at other pools.

We’re all lucky to have you on the job. Well done!

Jerry Boone