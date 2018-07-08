Letter to the Editor – July 5

Dear Editor,

Important information for home owners and land owners .For those of you who have weather related damages, please be sure that you have a reputable contractor give you quotes, that they are bonded and insured to avoid scams from scammers. If you believe you are being scammed notify the local law enforcement agency.

During incidents of this nature, don’t be surprised if out-of-state contractors try to solicit your business. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

William Cunningham

Crook County Emergency Coordinator