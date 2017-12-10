Letter to the Editor – Dec. 7

It is earnestly recommended by the few remaining veterans in Wyoming of the attack on Sunday, December 7, 1941 that we all honor the many heroes that fell that day at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and the many that were wounded.

It is also requested by the same surviving veterans that all school teachers in this area bring to the children’s attention what happened at Pearl Harbor and that it was the first day of WWII.

For more information about the attack on Pearl Harbor December 7, 1941, contact Mel Heckman at 307-672-0613.

Mel Heckman