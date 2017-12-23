Letter to the Editor – Dec. 21

Dear Editor,

Proof that fishing line left laying around is deadly to birds and other animals is, I am sad to say, down at the Sundance Pond. Just go to the area of trees west of the bridge on the south side of the stream.

In the last big tree bordering the yards is a bird hanging by the neck with fishing line. It was too far up for me to cut it down, but I watched for a while to see if it was dead. I think it was, but could not be sure.

It was very sad to see how this bird must have suffered. Please do not leave fishing line laying around.

Jean Adams