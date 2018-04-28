Leona Elizabeth Jones

Leona Elizabeth (Loveland) Jones, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 21, 2018, at Crook County Long Term Care in Sundance, Wyoming.

Leona was born on September 9, 1937, to Lyle Beryl Loveland and Eileen Elizabeth Loveland in Ft Collins, Colorado.

She was the oldest of four children, followed by her brother Lyle, sister Mary Anna and brother Danny.

From the time of birth to her death, Leona had a deep love for Jesus. Faith and her family were her focus and that never wavered.

She enjoyed music, especially hymns, and sharing her favorite snacks of chocolate and Lay’s potato chips with the ones she loved. She married the love of her life, Leslie Wayne Jones, on November 21, 1954. They were married 58 years before Wayne’s passing.

Leona is preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Eileen (Leonard) Loveland; her husband, Leslie Wayne Jones; her daughter Sharon Elizabeth Jones. She is survived by eight of her nine children, Annette Egelund, Trinda DeSelms, Theresa Musgrave, Tim (Dena) Jones, Angie (Dan) Kokesh, Allen Buck Jones, Dormie (Keith) Materi and Debbie (Kenny) Porter; 27 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; and her three siblings, Lyle Loveland, Maryanna Johnson and Danny Loveland.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at the First Baptist Church in Upton, Wyoming. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Upton. A time of food and fellowship will follow at the Upton Community Center.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com