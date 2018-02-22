Legislature 2018: Deadline passes for bill introductions

By Sarah Pridgeon

The final date to introduce bills has passed and the Wyoming State Legislature has a clear picture of the questions that will need to be answered during the remainder of this year’s session.

As time ran out, a wide range of bills of the 300-plus that had been proposed failed to make it through the deadline, including most tax-related legislation, penalties for cruelty to animals, exemption from daylight savings time, the Chicken Freedom Act, recall elections for municipal officials and the fusing together of the Departments of Health and Family Services.

2018 marks a budget year for the Legislature and most of the attention will be on balancing the state’s financials for the next biennium. Of the additional bills that remain in play, however, several are worth taking note of, such as: