Legion quilt raffle

(Stan Horning photo) A raffle will be held for a queen size quilt (92”x92”) donated by Regina Bowman to benefit the American Legion Post 45. Post 45 is hoping to raise enough money to purchase property in Sundance to build a veterans building.

Tickets will be sold at the Sundance Senior Center this Friday from 3-8 p.m. or contact Regina Bowman (680-8342) or Jean Jones (283-1757). Tickets are $5 each or 3 for $10. The drawing will be held February 5 at the Legion meeting.