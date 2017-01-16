Lee Allen Crosby, 76, of Platte, South Dakota, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017, at Platte Care Center Avera. Memorial Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Mount Funeral Home in Platte. A Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at Platte City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2017, at Mount Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service.

Lee Allen Crosby was born on June 2, 1940, the third of nine children, to Ralph and Hazel (Fish) Crosby in Platte. In 1963, Lee joined the Army and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany, until his discharge in 1969. On July 8, 1967, he married Patsy Morris in Buffalo, Wyoming. They were blessed with three children: Gary, Lynn and Scott. Lee was a very loving and caring father and would do whatever he could to support his family. He worked many jobs over his lifetime. Lee was a ranch hand at several ranches in Wyoming and South Dakota; he sheared sheep like his father in his spare time and worked for the Wyoming Highway Department for over 20 years, the City of Platte Maintenance Department and the US Army Corp of Engineers in Pickstown, South Dakota.

Lee had quite a few hobbies and collections he was very proud of. One of his largest was his collection of barbed wire from the 1800s. He labeled and built display cases to house them. This collection is now scheduled to be on display at the Verendrye Museum in Fort Pierre, South Dakota, during their Bicentennial Celebration this year. Lee enjoyed elk, deer and pheasant hunting and loved to share his knowledge and spent time teaching those skills to his sons. Another of his passions was his milk glass salt and pepper shaker collection. He had over 40 sets prior to the sale of his property in June.

Grateful for having shared in Lee’s life are his son, Gary (Holly) Crosby of Pierre, South Dakota; daughter, Lynn (Matt) Bishop of Rapid City, South Dakota; son, Scott (Nellie) Crosby of Platte; grandchildren, Taylor (Sara Dahlberg) Greany of Rapid City and Hunter and Melody Crosby of Platte; step-grandchildren, Kellen and Lindsay Tull of Paulina, Iowa. Also surviving Lee are, Sharon (Dale) Crosby of Weeping Water, Nebraska, Lyle Crosby of Mills, Wyoming, Rhonda (Gene) Crosby of Stevensville, Montana, Wayne and Anita Crosby of Platte, Russ (Myrna) Van Voorst of Luverne, Minnesota, Ron and Lois Smook of Mankato, Minnesota, Rudy and Glenda Nielsen of Missoula, Montana, Dave and Willy Rolston of Lolo, Montana; along with many nieces and nephews.

Lee is preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Crosby (October 25, 2015); parents, Ralph and Hazel Crosby; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elvera and Leo Morris; brothers, Dale and Gene Crosby; sister, Myrna Van Voorst; as well as many other friends and family.

Memorials in Lee’s honor may be directed to: Platte Care Center Avera, PO Box 200, Platte, SD 57369.

