LaTisha Marie Houston, 34, of Paducah, Kentucky, passed away at 12:21 p.m. on Monday, June 19, 2017, at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville. LaTisha was born January 28, 1983, to Daryl and Dawn Peplow in Spearfish, South Dakota.

LaTisha attended school in Sundance, Wyoming and graduated from Sundance High School in 2001. She was the volleyball and basketball team manager from eighth grade through high school. She attended Sunday school and church and was a member of Sundance United Methodist Church. LaTisha attended Campbell County Community College in Gillette and worked at Walmart in Gillette, Wyoming, after finishing school.

In 2004, LaTisha met Craig Houston, fell in love and moved to Paducah where she worked at Walmart for several years. She married Craig, her best friend and the love of her life, June 25, 2005, in Sundance. They made their home in Paducah where she joined her husband as a member of East Baptist Church. She was embraced by her church family and enjoyed working with the youth. She also taught Community Bible Study at Heartland Church for a few years.

LaTisha loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed crafts, garage sales, bird watching, and various other activities including visiting her favorite place, Discovery Park.

LaTisha is survived by her husband, Craig; parents, Daryl and Dawn Peplow; her grandparents, Carol Petersen and Donna and Duane Peplow of Sundance; Larry Petersen of Pine Haven, Wyoming. She is also survived by her brother, Trent of Sundance; sisters, Syrene of Sundance and Sheena of Spearfish; father-in-law and mother-in-law Terry and Dianne Houston and her “adopted” mother Miss Mary Newberry all of Paducah; brothers-in-law David Houston, Paducah and Travis (Kyla) Houston; niece Kori Houston; nephews Kaiden and Tage Houston, all of Lafayette Indiana; her aunts, Tracey (David) Jundt, Sundance, Shelly Yeadon, Gillette, Debbie (Scott) Tschetter, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, DeeAnn Peplow, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, Cindy Nelson, Eatonville, Washington, Jill Statler, Tenino Washington; uncles Donnie (Paula) Peplow, Colstrip, Montana, Mike Grauwen, Nehalem, Oregon, Don Houston, Paducah; ten cousins; and her precious fur babies, Baylee, Canga, Dakota, Eramore, Digit, Galaxy and Junebug.

LaTisha was preceded in death by her beloved cousins Jeremiah Jundt and Derek Hunt.

A memorial service was held June 24, 2017 at East Baptist Church in Paducah with Rev. Kenneth Puckett officiating.

A celebration of LaTisha’s life will be held July 1, 2017, at Clarenbach Park in Sundance at 4 p.m. The family will provide meat, salads, iced tea and water for attendees. We suggest you bring lawn chairs (if you have them) and are welcome to bring a favorite covered dish or dessert if you choose. LaTisha loved bright and beautiful colors, so the family would like everyone to wear colorful, casual clothes…and plan to share memories.