Larry was born in Worland, Wyoming, on February 16, 1942, to Roy and Leura Williams. He worked for various school districts as a maintenance man and various other jobs from construction to oil fields. He was raised hunting and fishing in the Big Horn Mountains and that is where his love laid until his passing.

He married Joann Reiker on February 28, 1965, in Casper, Wyoming. Together they lived in various places, spending 16 years in Sundance, Wyoming, and eventually moving to Deadwood, South Dakota, where Larry worked as a cook for many years. Later they moved to Newell, South Dakota, and enjoyed retirement together.

Larry was very active in his family and loved each one of them. Larry was an avid fisherman. He made sure to teach all his grandchildren how to fish and made sure to take them fishing on many occasions. Larry loved to sing, “You are my Sunshine” and “Here comes Peter Cottontail” to all of his grandchildren. Larry was always willing to help anyone in need.

Larry Lum Williams, 75, Newell, died Friday, August 25, 2017, at Sturgis Regional Hospital.

Larry is survived by his sister, Helen Case, Windsor, Colorado; daughter Laraya (Jeff) Royer, Sturgis, South Dakota; sons, Kenneth (Kristi) Williams, Newell, and Kevin (Patty) Williams, Whitewood, South Dakota; his grandchildren, Steven and Shawna Royer and Christopher, Tonisha, Daniel, Colter and Dustin Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews which he loved like his own children.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Joann; parents, Roy and Leura Williams; sister, Alberta (Berdie) Swanson; brothers, Edwin, Dale and Delbert Williams; and his grandson, Weston Williams.

Visitation will be 8 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Black Hills Baptist Church in Whitewood with Pastor Sean Donnelly officiating. Interment will be at Vale Cemetery.

A memorial has been set up for the education of his grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.