After a brief but very courageous battle against cancer Larry Edward Lorenzen passed away on January 29, 2017, with his family by his side.

Larry was born in Mason City, Iowa, on August 31, 1945, to Lawrence and Iona (Witte) Lorenzen and spent his childhood in Sundance, Wyoming, graduating from high school in 1963. During Larry’s two year military service, including a tour in Vietnam, he earned several medals and commendations and was honorably discharged as an E5 in 1967.

After his military service Larry attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie and graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. He joined the Denver Office of Arthur Young & Company in the summer of 1971 in the audit department as a junior auditor. He was promoted to manager in 1976, to Principal in 1980, and became a partner in the firm in 1984. He was the engagement partner on many of the office’s major clients. Larry left Ernst & Young (the successor combined firm) in 1991 to become the vice president of finance-chief financial officer at Highline Financial Corp. in Boulder, Colorado. He remained in that position until retiring in 2012.

Although Larry was extremely talented and successful professionally, he would not hesitate to share that the birth of his sons and the opportunity to be their father was his most cherished role. It is difficult to put into words how much he loved them and how proud he was of them.

In May 2015 Larry moved from Denver to San Tan Valley, Arizona, where he, his brother Gary and sister-in-law Janice built a home designed to host friends and family in the valley of the sun. Although Larry lived in his new community for only a short period of time, he met many wonderful people and formed special new friendships.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Iona Lorenzen and sister Linda Lorenzen. Larry is survived by his sons, Michael and Steven Lorenzen of Denver and his brother Gary and sister-in-law Janice Lorenzen of San Tan Valley. Larry also leaves behind many very dear, lifelong friends from Denver and other parts of the country.

Larry will be laid to rest at Fort Logan in Denver in the spring with a celebration of his life to follow. Details will be made available at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Hospice of the Valley – Lund Family Home in Gilbert, Arizona or to a veterans program of your choice.