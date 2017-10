Lady Bulldogs top in conference

(Courtesy photo) Back row L-R: Kayla Fowler, Lauren Haiar, Teddi Marchant, Baillee Heaster, Aftyn Marchant, Kate Sell, Marla Rugiero, Laney Dungey, Molly O’Connor, Nevada Gill, Rhianna Heaster; front: Joleen Pollat, Tairyn Richards, Madison Gill, Teila McInerney, Rigan McInerney, Sherry Negaard, Katie Griggs, Tacey Martin, Darcy Flahaven.

Sundance defeated Wright in Wright earning the first place ranking in the 2A northeast conference. The Lady Bulldogs are now 4-0 in conference and 16-4 overall. They will be playing Big Horn on Friday for Homecoming at 2, 3 and 4 p.m. and Wright on Saturday at 1 and 2 p.m.

The Junior Varsity girls won vs. Wright: 25-23, 25-20.

Sundance vs. Wright – 20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-18

Stats:

Katie Griggs: 6 kills, 3 blocks

Molly O’Connor: 15/16 serving (94%), 4 blocks, 54 assists, 8 digs

Tacey Martin: 6 blocks, 3 kills

Laney Dungey: 6 digs,

Madison Gill: 22/23 serving (96%), 2 kills, 5 blocks, 2 assists, 16 digs

Rigan McInerney: 20 kills, 1 block, 16 digs,

Teddi Marchant: 15 digs

Teila McInerney: 25 kills, 4 blocks, 19 digs