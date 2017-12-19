Lady Bulldogs sweep Upton Tourney

(Courtesy photo) The Sundance Lady Bulldogs, winners of the Upton Tournament last weekend, back row left to right: Madison Gill, Teila McInerney, Sherry Negaard, Baillee Heaster, Nevada Gill; front: Teddi Marchant, Laney Dungey, Molly O’Connor, Aftyn Marchant.

SHS Boys Basketball

Upton Tournament

Sundance – 35, Kaycee – 64

Sundance – 49, Spearfish – 45

Sundance – 58, Hulett – 57

The Bulldog boys placed fifth in the tournament.

Stats: Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.

Braylan Materi 35 13 4 8 2

Kye Taylor 31 10 11 8 2

Tanner Hofland 21 18 3 9 1

Craig Chandler – 1 – – –

Lane Gill 20 14 4 2 –

Jerrett Schloredt – 4 – – –

Xavier Eschedor – 1 – – –

Landon Martin 31 9 1 9 –

Wyatt Gilletspie 4 12 – 4 –

SHS Girls Basketball

Upton Tournament

Sundance – 52, Midwest – 11

Stats: Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl.

Baillee Heaster 6 – 4 1

Madison Gill 4 – 1 –

Aftyn Marchant 6 2 4 4

Molly O’Connor 4 4 2 2

Nevada Gill 4 2 1 –

Teila McInerney 8 1 4 1

Laney Dungey 7 2 2 2

Teddi Marchant 5 1 4 1

Sherry Negaard 8 3 7 –

Sundance – 37, Spearfish Freshmen – 26

Stats: Pts. Ast. Blk Reb. Stl

Baillee Heaster 1 – 1 1 1

Madison Gill 7 1 – 5 2

Aftyn Marchant – – – 4 –

Molly O’Connor 1 2 – 3 1

Nevada Gill 4 – – 5 –

Teila McInerney 16 2 – 5 7

Laney Dungey 2 – – 1 –

Teddi Marchant 4 1 – – –

Sherry Negaard 2 – – 2 1

Sundance – 50, Upton – 33

Stats: Pts. Ast. Blk. Reb. Stl.

Baillee Heaster – 1 – – –

Madison Gill 9 – – 7 3

Aftyn Marchant 4 1 – 4 –

Molly O’Connor 3 2 – 1 –

Nevada Gill 7 2 – 1 –

Teila McInerney 14 6 1 9 2

Laney Dungey 5 1 – 2 –

Teddi Marchant 6 – – 7 2

Sherry Negaard 2 1 – 2 1