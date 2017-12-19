50_SPORT_gbb_upton
Lady Bulldogs sweep Upton Tourney

(Courtesy photo) The Sundance Lady Bulldogs, winners of the Upton Tournament last weekend, back row left to right: Madison Gill, Teila McInerney, Sherry Negaard, Baillee Heaster, Nevada Gill; front: Teddi Marchant, Laney Dungey, Molly O’Connor, Aftyn Marchant.

SHS Boys Basketball

Upton Tournament

Sundance – 35, Kaycee – 64

Sundance – 49, Spearfish – 45

Sundance – 58, Hulett – 57

The Bulldog boys placed fifth in the tournament.

Stats:                             Pts.     Reb.      Ast.      Stl.       Blk.

Braylan Materi            35        13           4          8           2

Kye Taylor                    31        10         11         8           2

Tanner Hofland           21        18           3          9           1

Craig Chandler            –           1            –          –            –

Lane Gill                       20        14           4          2           –

Jerrett Schloredt         –           4            –          –            –

Xavier Eschedor          –           1            –          –            –

Landon Martin            31         9            1          9           –

Wyatt Gilletspie           4         12           –          4           –

 

SHS Girls Basketball

Upton Tournament

Sundance – 52, Midwest – 11

Stats:                             Pts.      Ast.      Reb.     Stl.

Baillee Heaster            6           –            4          1

Madison Gill                 4           –            1          –

Aftyn Marchant           6          2            4          4

Molly O’Connor           4          4            2          2

Nevada Gill                  4          2            1          –

Teila McInerney          8          1            4          1

Laney Dungey              7          2            2          2

Teddi Marchant           5          1            4          1

Sherry Negaard           8          3            7          –

Sundance – 37, Spearfish Freshmen – 26

Stats:                             Pts.      Ast.        Blk     Reb.       Stl

Baillee Heaster            1           –            1          1           1

Madison Gill                 7          1            –          5           2

Aftyn Marchant            –           –            –          4           –

Molly O’Connor           1          2            –          3           1

Nevada Gill                  4           –            –          5           –

Teila McInerney         16         2            –          5           7

Laney Dungey              2           –            –          1           –

Teddi Marchant           4          1            –          –            –

Sherry Negaard           2           –            –          2           1

Sundance – 50, Upton – 33

Stats:                             Pts.      Ast.       Blk.    Reb.      Stl.

Baillee Heaster            –           1            –          –            –

Madison Gill                 9           –            –          7           3

Aftyn Marchant           4          1            –          4           –

Molly O’Connor           3          2            –          1           –

Nevada Gill                  7          2            –          1           –

Teila McInerney         14         6            1          9           2

Laney Dungey              5          1            –          2           –

Teddi Marchant           6           –            –          7           2

Sherry Negaard                2              1              –              2              1