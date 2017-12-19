Lady Bulldogs sweep Upton Tourney

(Courtesy photo) The Sundance Lady Bulldogs, winners of the Upton Tournament last weekend, back row left to right: Madison Gill, Teila McInerney, Sherry Negaard, Baillee Heaster, Nevada Gill; front: Teddi Marchant, Laney Dungey, Molly O’Connor, Aftyn Marchant.
SHS Boys Basketball
Upton Tournament
Sundance – 35, Kaycee – 64
Sundance – 49, Spearfish – 45
Sundance – 58, Hulett – 57
The Bulldog boys placed fifth in the tournament.
Stats: Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.
Braylan Materi 35 13 4 8 2
Kye Taylor 31 10 11 8 2
Tanner Hofland 21 18 3 9 1
Craig Chandler – 1 – – –
Lane Gill 20 14 4 2 –
Jerrett Schloredt – 4 – – –
Xavier Eschedor – 1 – – –
Landon Martin 31 9 1 9 –
Wyatt Gilletspie 4 12 – 4 –
SHS Girls Basketball
Upton Tournament
Sundance – 52, Midwest – 11
Stats: Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl.
Baillee Heaster 6 – 4 1
Madison Gill 4 – 1 –
Aftyn Marchant 6 2 4 4
Molly O’Connor 4 4 2 2
Nevada Gill 4 2 1 –
Teila McInerney 8 1 4 1
Laney Dungey 7 2 2 2
Teddi Marchant 5 1 4 1
Sherry Negaard 8 3 7 –
Sundance – 37, Spearfish Freshmen – 26
Stats: Pts. Ast. Blk Reb. Stl
Baillee Heaster 1 – 1 1 1
Madison Gill 7 1 – 5 2
Aftyn Marchant – – – 4 –
Molly O’Connor 1 2 – 3 1
Nevada Gill 4 – – 5 –
Teila McInerney 16 2 – 5 7
Laney Dungey 2 – – 1 –
Teddi Marchant 4 1 – – –
Sherry Negaard 2 – – 2 1
Sundance – 50, Upton – 33
Stats: Pts. Ast. Blk. Reb. Stl.
Baillee Heaster – 1 – – –
Madison Gill 9 – – 7 3
Aftyn Marchant 4 1 – 4 –
Molly O’Connor 3 2 – 1 –
Nevada Gill 7 2 – 1 –
Teila McInerney 14 6 1 9 2
Laney Dungey 5 1 – 2 –
Teddi Marchant 6 – – 7 2
Sherry Negaard 2 1 – 2 1