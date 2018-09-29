Lady Bulldogs struggle against Rams

By Rebecca Maupin

The Sundance Lady Bulldogs fell in four games to the Lady Rams of Big Horn this last week. Starting out strong and winning by two, 25-23, the Lady Bulldogs were unable to keep the momentum going into the next games, falling 10-25 and 14-25.

Sundance rallied in the final game, keeping the score close, but were unable to push it to five, losing 23-25.

The Lady Bulldogs will have their next match at home on Tuesday as the face the Upton Lady Bobcats and travel Newcastle on Friday and Tongue River on Saturday.

Kills: M. Gill 5, Neggard 5, Dungey 3, Holloman 3, Pollat 3

Digs: A. Marchant 13, T. Marchant 9, Dungey 9, M. Gill 8

Blocks: Pollat 3, Holloman 2, Negaard 2, M.Gill 1

Sets: T. Marchant 17

Serves: M. Gill 11/12, N. Gill 11/12