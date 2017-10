Lady Bulldogs keep up perfect conference record

Sundance defeated Newcastle and Moorcroft last week, improving their record to 18-4 overall and 3-0 conference.

SHS vs. Newcastle: 25-11, 25-12, 25-15

Stats:

Madi Gill: 100% serving 9/9, 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 8 digs

Katie Griggs: 3 kills, 2 blocks

Molly O’Connor: 100% serving 17/17, 3 aces, 3 digs, 1 block

Tacey Martin: 6 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs

Teddi Marchant: 2 aces, 10 digs

Rigan McInerney: 3 aces, 12 kills, 2 blocks

Teila McInerney: 3 aces, 6 kills, 4 blocks

SHS vs. Moorcroft: 25-9, 25-20, 25-3

Stats:

Kate Sell: 100% serving 3/3, 1 ace

Madison Gill: 100% serving 23/23, 5 aces, 4 kills, 6 assists, 9 digs

Molly O’Connor: 92% serving 11/12, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 22 assists, 9 digs

Rigan McInerney: 91% serving 10/11, 3 aces, 7 kills, 1 block, 8 digs

Tacey Martin: 2 kills

Teddi Marchant: 100% serving 3/3, 5 digs

Teila McInerney: 100% serving 11/11, 4 aces, 14 kills, 8 digs