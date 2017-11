Lady Bulldogs headed to state

(Photo courtesy Sheryl O’Connor) Regional Champion Lady Bulldogs, back row left to right: Coach Greta Crawford, Molly O’Connor, Teila McInerney, Rigan McInerney, Sherry Negaard, Katie Griggs, Tacey Martin, Madison Gill, Kayla Fowler, Assistant Coach Whitney Cundy; front: Aftyn Marchant, Baillee Heaster, Laney Dungey, Teddi Marchant, Aftyn Marchant.

The Sundance Volleyball team is 2A East Regional Champion! The Lady Bulldogs defeated Lusk, Big Horn and Wright to earn the number one seed from the East in the State Tournament.

Sundance will play Lovell, the fourth place seed from the West, on Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Casper Events center.

Results for the Regional Tournament

SHS vs. Lusk: 25-18, 25-15, 25-6

Madison Gill: 11/11 serving (100%), 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 block, 12 digs

Katie Griggs: 1 kill, 2 blocks

Tacey Martin: 1 kill, 2 blocks

Laney Dungey: 11 digs

Molly O’Connor: 14/14 serving (100%), 3 aces, 1 block, 31 assists, 4 digs

Teila McInerney: 24/25 serving (96%), 8 aces, 11 kills, 2 blocks, 18 digs

Teddi Marchant: 4/4 serving (100%), 1 ace, 10 digs

Rigan McInerney: 17 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 15 digs

SHS vs. Big Horn: 25-17, 26-24, 25-19

Molly O’Connor: 20/20 serving (100%), 2 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs, 44 set assists

Madison Gill: 12/12 serving (100%), 2 kills, 3 blocks, 1 set assist, 9 digs,

Laney Dungey: 15/16 serving (94%), 1 ace, 7 digs

Rigan McInerney: 15 kills, 16 digs

Teddi Marchant: 8/8 serving (100%), 2 aces, 9 digs

Teila McInerney: 6/6 serving (100%), 16 kills, 1 block, 21 digs

Katie Griggs: 1 kill, 5 blocks

Tacey Martin: 3 kills, 4 blocks

SHS vs. Wright: 25-20, 25-26, 22-25, 25-19

Teila McInerney: 16/16 serving (100%), 2 aces, 26 kills, 1 block, 2 set assists, 21 digs

Molly O’Connor: 20/20 serving (100%), 2 blocks, 46 set assists, 7 digs

Madison Gill: 12/12 serving (100%), 5 blocks, 5 set assists, 10 digs

Katie Griggs: 1 kill, 2 blocks

Tacey Martin: 1 kill, 6 blocks, 3 digs

Laney Dungey: 1 set assist, 18 digs

Rigan McInerney: 18/21 serving, 2 aces, 28 kills, 1 block, 18 digs

Teddi Marchant: 12/13 serving (92%), 2 aces, 13 digs