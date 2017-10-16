Sports 

Lady Bulldogs continue great season

Posted By: stan 108 Views

The Sundance Lady Bulldogs remained perfect in conference play by defeating Big Horn here on F

(Jeff Moberg photos) Tacey Martin puts one over the net.
riday and Wright on Saturday in the squad’s Homecoming.

As the season winds down, the ladies will play two conference matches at home this week, facing Moorcroft at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. on Friday and Tongue River at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season the following week with a home contest against Upton followed by a rematch with Big Horn on the road.

Sundance vs. Big Horn: 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 26-24

Stats:

Teila McInerney – 23 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces

Teddi Marchant – 6 digs, 1 ace

Tacey Martin – 4 kills, 3 blocks

Rigan McInerney – 95% serving, 3 aces, 23 kills, 4 blocks, 24 digs

Molly O’Connor – 95% serving, 2 aces, 52 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills

Madison Gill – 1 kill, 3 blocks, 12 digs

Laney Dungey – 1 ace, 8 digs

Katie Griggs – 3 kills, 6 blocks

Sundance vs. Wright: 25-21, 26-24, 25-23

Teila McInerney makes a block against Big Horn on Friday.
Stats:

Laney Dungey – 100% serving (13/13), 1 ace, 17 digs

Madison Gill – 90% serving (9/10), 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assist, 10 digs

Molly O’Connor – 100% serving (10/10), 1 block, 36 assists, 8 digs

Rigan McInerney – 100% serving (14/14), 19 kills, 2 blocks, 17 digs

Teila McInerney – 100% (20/20), 16 kills, 1 block, 15 digs

Tacey Martin – 4 kills, 2 blocks

Katie Griggs – 1 kill, 5 blocks

Teddi Marchant – 10 digs

Kate Sell – 3 digs