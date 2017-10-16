Lady Bulldogs continue great season

The Sundance Lady Bulldogs remained perfect in conference play by defeating Big Horn here on F

riday and Wright on Saturday in the squad’s Homecoming.

As the season winds down, the ladies will play two conference matches at home this week, facing Moorcroft at 4, 5 and 6 p.m. on Friday and Tongue River at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs will wrap up the regular season the following week with a home contest against Upton followed by a rematch with Big Horn on the road.

Sundance vs. Big Horn: 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 26-24

Stats:

Teila McInerney – 23 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces

Teddi Marchant – 6 digs, 1 ace

Tacey Martin – 4 kills, 3 blocks

Rigan McInerney – 95% serving, 3 aces, 23 kills, 4 blocks, 24 digs

Molly O’Connor – 95% serving, 2 aces, 52 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills

Madison Gill – 1 kill, 3 blocks, 12 digs

Laney Dungey – 1 ace, 8 digs

Katie Griggs – 3 kills, 6 blocks

Sundance vs. Wright: 25-21, 26-24, 25-23

Stats:

Laney Dungey – 100% serving (13/13), 1 ace, 17 digs

Madison Gill – 90% serving (9/10), 2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assist, 10 digs

Molly O’Connor – 100% serving (10/10), 1 block, 36 assists, 8 digs

Rigan McInerney – 100% serving (14/14), 19 kills, 2 blocks, 17 digs

Teila McInerney – 100% (20/20), 16 kills, 1 block, 15 digs

Tacey Martin – 4 kills, 2 blocks

Katie Griggs – 1 kill, 5 blocks

Teddi Marchant – 10 digs

Kate Sell – 3 digs