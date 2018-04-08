Kurt William Aungst of Princeton, Texas, passed away March 31, 2018, at the age of 48. He was born September 1, 1969, to Robert Fritts and Terri Dolan in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Kurt graduated from Sundance High School in 1987, where he excelled in basketball, football and wrestling.

He was awarded All-Conference in football, and also placed fourth at State wresting his senior year. Kurt would remain an avid sports fan and competitor throughout his life. With great pride he would pass on his dedication and competitive spirit to his children.

Kurt worked for Senator Ogden Driskill, of Camp Stool Ranch at Devils Tower, Wyoming. He began working for him in middle school.

After working for Driskills, Kurt moved down the road to the Bush Ranch to work for Nick Bohl. From these men, he developed a strong work ethic and problem-solving ability, as well as a profound appreciation for accountability.

After high school, Kurt attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie and worked part time at the WYDOT Design Squad, which had a branch office on the Wyoming campus. He received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1996.

Kurt married Colleen Jo Townsend on June 24, 1995, in Newcastle, Wyoming. After his graduation they moved to Texas to work for engineering consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates, where he met numerous friends.

In 1998, he was a founder of Kennedy Consulting, Inc. (KCI). Since that time he has led the development of countless transportation projects around the state and came to be highly respected for the quality of his work and attentiveness to his many clients.

At KCI, Kurt served as Project Manager, McKinney Office Manager and served on JMT’s Board of Directors. In Texas, Kurt and Colleen started their family and pursued their love of roping.

He became quite a successful team roper, where he won numerous saddles and buckles. Kurt and Colleen acquired a beautiful ranch in Dexter, Texas and Kurt’s passion for open space and wildlife was renewed.

On the ranch, he managed a trophy whitetail deer herd and worked to maintain and improve the property. The family spent countless hours working the ranch, spending holidays and entertaining family and friends at ranch; it was their special retreat. The ranch was where he felt the most at peace and relaxed.

Kurt was a devoted husband, father, friend and engineer. His love for his family was second-to-none; he particularly loved and supported their sport endeavors. His children share his work ethic, his desire to be better and his drive for success. From him, they have learned hard work pays off in every aspect of life.

Kurt is survived by his wife, Colleen Jo Aungst; children, Ryleigh Aungst, Payton Aungst and Brady Aungst all of Princeton, Texas; parents, Terry and Terri Aungst of Washington; brothers, Kevin Fitzgerald of Elk Rapids, Michigan, Jerry Harpoon and Kory Aungst of Washington; mother-in-law, Pat Townsend of Osage, Wyoming; brother-in-law, Collin Townsend and family of West Jordan, Utah; sister-in-law, Kara Lenardson and family of Newcastle; and a host of other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Robin Bury; brother, Kody Aungst; father-in-law, Senator Charles Townsend; and grandparents, Irene and John Dolan.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 6, 2018 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel in Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A private interment is to be held at Aungst Family Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to 4425 FM 1377, Princeton, TX 75407. A memorial fund is being established.

