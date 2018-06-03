Kuhl announces treasurer run

Mary Wood Kuhl announced she is planning to file for re-election as a Republican candidate for the office of Crook County Treasurer. Kuhl has served as the county treasurer for the past 19 years in Crook County, a county for which she says she has a “great passion for, and the constituents that reside within.”

Mary was raised on a ranch near Hulett, graduated from Hulett High School and attended Sheridan Community College.

As treasurer Kuhl noted, her duties include: collector of property tax, sales tax on vehicles, motor vehicle registration fees and monies from other local, state, and federal sources. The treasurer is responsible for maintaining an accurate account of all receipts and expenditures in the fund accounting system, as well as disbursements of funds collected to schools, towns, boards and other entities within the county and state. They are also required to comply with reporting requirements for state agencies and the county audit. State agencies the treasurer works with on a regular basis include the Department of Transportation, Department of Revenue, Department of Audit, Wyoming State Treasurer, Wyoming State Auditor, state and local school agencies and other various entities.

As Crook County Treasurer, she said her office has worked to implement an online tax search and online tax payment program which is also attached to the County Assessor’s parcel viewer map. She also implemented an online vehicle registration renewal program as an alternative convenience for the constituents. Kuhl has served as president of the Wyoming County Treasurers Association for two years, a past secretary of the Crook County Republican Women, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary post #80 and the past treasurer for Devils Tower Relay for Life. She was involved with a debate team on the Bill of Rights and the Constitution of the United States of America and was encouraged by her high school government teacher, which peaked her interest in government.

Mary and her husband Mike have two daughters. “I look forward to serving you for an additional four year term as Crook County Treasurer,” Kuhl said.