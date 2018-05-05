Kodi Hendrickson, age 27 of Sundance, Wyoming (and Alzada, Montana) went home to heaven on April 27, 2018 following a courageous battle against cancer. She was surrounded by her family at Rapid City Regional Hospital when her battle ended.

The funeral service was held Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

Kodi Lee Hendrickson was born October 5, 1990, in Belle Fourche. She spent many of her childhood years living in Hulett, Wyoming, as well as Alzada.

In 2009, she graduated from the Hulett High School and following that she attended Eastern Wyoming College in Torrington for one year. She worked at the Bear Lodge Saw Mill in Hulett, B and J’s Convenience Store in Alzada and also S and L Construction for a time.

For the past few years, Kodi has worked for the Wyoming Department of Transportation as Head Surveyor. She loved that type of work, and she also loved the people she worked with. She was a member of the Hulett Volunteer Fire Department and she was also an EMT. For the past several years, Kodi has enjoyed living in Sundance.

Kodi loved the outdoors and animals. She was a hard worker and she loved life. Kodi enjoyed lining up work crews for area brandings and dockings every year. She was sweet and tough, cheerful and loving.

She had a heart for people and would often reach out to people, wanting to make a difference. She saw the good in everyone. She was also a good baker and could bake the best banana bread you ever tasted.

She fought against cancer and showed great courage and strength. She wasn’t afraid and she had great faith in her Savior. Kodi was beautiful inside and out, and a precious gift from God. Her family and friends will miss her greatly.

Kodi is survived by her parents, Doug and Traci Hendrickson of Alzada; brothers, Tyler Hendrickson of Alzada, Jesse (Shyan) Hendrickson of Alzada, Nathan Tarno of Belle Fourche; maternal grandmother, Leta Kubo of Upton, Wyoming; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is also survived by her second Mom, Tina Simpson of Sundance.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Patti Ann Tarno; and grandparents, Billie Kubo, Norman and Mary Ann Hendrickson.