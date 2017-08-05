Kevin Ken Crago, son of Henry Neil and Betty Crago, was born on November 6, 1959 in Sundance, Wyoming. After a brief illness, he passed away on December 7, 2016 at Rapid City Regional Hospital. Memorial Services will be held August 19, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Sundance United Methodist Church.

Kevin grew up in the Sundance area. He attended South Dakota School of Mines and Technology where he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1982. Kevin worked in a variety of industries which included: natural gas and oil pipelines, water treatment plants, electrical generating plants, sewage treatment plants, and ethanol plants. A highlight of his career was working aboard in Indonesia in the petroleum industry.

Kevin was survived by four brothers and two sisters: Shirley (Tom) Minio of Kodiak, Alaska, Kelsey (Brenda) Crago of Kiln, Mississippi, Ira (Peggy) Roadifer of Clearmont, Wyoming, Dean (Deana) Roadifer of Lebanon, Oregon, Gary (Liz) Roadifer of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, Gwen (Curtis) Lipkie of Loveland, Colorado; his former wife Marie Erickson of Porterville, California; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Neil Crago and Betty Joanne Crago. His brother Lee Roadifer of Spearfish, South Dakota passed away on April 21, 2017.