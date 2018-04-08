Kelly Rae Bourdeon, 63, passed away on April 2, 2018, in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Kelly was born in Riverton, Wyoming, on February 5, 1955 to Tommie Joe and V. Merle (Hosford) King. She graduated from Riverton High School in 1973 and received her Master’s Degree of Special Education from the University of Wyoming in 1992.

Kelly married Thomas Bourdeon on January 31, 1981 in Lander, Wyoming.

Kelly retired from Crook County School District in Sundance, Wyoming in 2016 after many years of working in special education. She devoted her career to helping special education children.

She enjoyed spending time outdoors and cross country skiing, golfing, fly fishing and camping.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas of Sturgis; son, Christopher Bourdeon of Denver, Colorado; daughter, Chelsey and her husband Erik of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren Thomas, Jaelynn and Donavon Bourdeon; and brother, Trent King of Yuma, Arizona. She touched many friends throughout her life as well.

Kelly was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. A memorial has been established in Kelly’s name.

