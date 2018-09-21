Karol Elizabeth Miles, 60 of Spearfish, South Dakota, passed away on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at the Rapid City Regional Hospice House in Rapid City.

Karol Elizabeth Stoltz was born May 14, 1958, in Spearfish to Cornelius and Mildred (Tauck) Stoltz. She was the youngest of four children and grew up on the family ranch northeast of Beulah, Wyoming. She graduated from Sundance High School in 1976, and attended Casper College and Black Hills State College.

Karol married the love of her life, William Miles, May 9, 1981, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish, on her parent’s anniversary. William and Karol had three children: Thomas, Travis and Tiffany. They lived on her parent’s ranch until they moved to Spearfish in 1988.

Karol loved family dinners, which they had every Sunday, and she cherished all the holiday dinners she had with her family. Karol had many hobbies which included flowers, gardening, canning fruits and vegetables and making jelly.

She enjoyed attending all of her children’s activities, and after their activities were finished she enjoyed attending sporting events at Black Hills State University. Karol enjoyed bowling, which she did with her family; it was something they could do together every week.

Karol is survived by her husband, William Miles; sons, Thomas and Travis Miles and daughter, Tiffany Miles all of Spearfish; sisters, Kathleen Kaul and Chris (Steve) Shawda of Rapid City; sisters-in-law, Nancy Miles of Bison, Violet Stoltz of Rapid City and Sara Miles of Spearfish; numerous nieces and nephews and her many friends and co-workers of Spearfish Wal-Mart.

Karol is preceded in death by her parents, Cornelius and Mildred Stoltz; brother, Kenneth Stoltz; brothers-in-law, Milton Kaul and Donald Miles.

Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 20, 2018, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 21, 2018, at the chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery at a later date.

