Karla Jean Smith was born on December 20, 1981, to Sandy B. Lantis/Smith and Jerry W. Smith. Karla was residing in Rifle, Colorado, at the time of her death on December 3, 2017.

Karla went to International Academy of Design & Technology College. She was a caring, fun loving, happy, outgoing person. She loved fishing, arts and crafts, gardening, and the outdoors.

She was an avid Steelers fan and had a major love for penguins. Then, when she had her son Douglas, she spent the first five years of his life being a loving stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed taking him camping and fishing and doing arts and crafts.

She was a member of the MOPs Group (Mothers of Preschoolers) and donated her time to the local food bank and other organizations. She had just started back in the workforce this year, but was taken too soon to pursue her dreams.

Karla is survived by her loving mother, Sandy Smith of Sundance, Wyoming; father, Jerry Smith of Fruita, Colorado; her loving son, Douglas Martin Lyells, age five (also known as JR); loving sisters, Marty Smith of Sundance and Billie Jo Shull; brother-in-law (but to Karla was a true brother), Claude Shull of Charles City, Virginia; nephews, Calvin Smith, Christopher Smith, Caleb Smith and Craig Smith of Sundance, Ke’Ali’i Kai Shull of United States Naval Base, San Diego, California; niece, Miranda Shull of Charles City; half-brother, Colby W. Smith; step-sister, Kacey F. Beagley of Fruita and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. At the time of her passing she was residing with Douglas E. Lyells, Audra L. Lyells and Debra A. Lyells of Rifle, Colorado, who also survive her.

If you knew our beautiful daughter/sister/aunt and amazing mother and would like to join us, a celebration of her life will take place on December 16, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at Sundance United Methodist Church located at 306 Ryan Street in Sundance. Burial will take place at Green Mountain Cemetery in Sundance. Following the graveside service, a luncheon will be held at the Sundance United Methodist Church.

A memorial account has been set up to help with expenses at Sundance State Bank. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com