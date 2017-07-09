Hazen Camino of Buffalo hangs on during the junior steer riding.
Junior Rodeo comes to town

Preston Loyd of Glenrock comes off his steer just short of the whistle during the Junior Steer Riding contest on Sunday. The weekend rodeo marked the first time a Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association event had been held in Sundance. Open to kids in eighth grade and younger, the two-day performance drew a full slate of contestants from around the state and region.
Preston Loyd of Glenrock comes off his steer just short of the whistle during the Junior Steer Riding contest on Sunday.
The weekend rodeo marked the first time a Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association event had been held in Sundance.
Open to kids in eighth grade and younger, the two-day performance drew a full slate of contestants from around the
state and region. Jeff Moberg photos

 

Jason Farella of Cheyenne takes a tumble from his steer.
