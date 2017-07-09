Featured Sports July 6, 2017July 7, 2017 Junior Rodeo comes to town Posted By: stan 140 Views Preston Loyd of Glenrock comes off his steer just short of the whistle during the Junior Steer Riding contest on Sunday.The weekend rodeo marked the first time a Wyoming Junior Rodeo Association event had been held in Sundance.Open to kids in eighth grade and younger, the two-day performance drew a full slate of contestants from around thestate and region. Jeff Moberg photos Hazen Camino of Buffalo hangs on during the junior steer riding. Jason Farella of Cheyenne takes a tumble from his steer. Tweet