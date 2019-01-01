Julie Ann Burkhart, 60, of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away December 25, 2018.

She was born October 6, 1958, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to Gerald and Patsy Bunney. As a young girl she lived on the family ranch in Aladdin, Wyoming. She attended country school and graduated from Sundance High School in 1977. After graduating high school, she attended the University of Wyoming. During her time in high school, she lettered in volleyball, basketball, and track. She was also very involved in 4H and FFA where she won numerous championship trophies. Her love for animals continued all her life.

On April 8, 2009, she married Steven Burkhart in Rapid City, South Dakota. The couple lived in Gillette, where she worked as a plant operator at Jacob’s Ranch/Black Thunder. In 2016, Julie retired and moved back to the family ranch to take care of her parents.

During her lifetime, she was a volunteer firefighter and a dedicated mother in all of her children’s activities. She enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, hiking, riding her Harley, taking care of animals, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Julie was known by her big heart and unconditional love for her family and friends. She lived life to the fullest and was the light of our family.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Lori Bunney and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Steve Burkhart of Gillette; mother and father, Patsy and Gerald Bunney of Aladdin; children, Ashley (Terry) Stevenson of Loveland, Colorado and Justin (Loretto) Sullivan of Virginia Beach, Virginia; stepson, Tyler Burkhart of Gillette; sisters, DeeLynn Garman of Aladdin and Tina Bunney (Alex Schimp) of Castle Pines, Colorado; her brother, Mark (Joanne) Bunney of Gillette; three grandchildren, Presley Stevenson, Ellowyn Sullivan and Ragnar Sullivan.

A Funeral Liturgy will be held Monday, December 31 at 1 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Gillette with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating.

Spreading of her ashes will take place on Tuesday, January 1 at the Bunney Ranch in Aladdin.

The family suggests memorials to Objective Zero, objectivezero.org/donate

An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com