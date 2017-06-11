Judith Anne Bush, 70, passed away September 26, 2015, at her home in Ontario, Canada, following a one year battle with cancer.

Judy was born on August 28, 1945, in Oakland, California, to Donald and Mildred Bush. Shortly thereafter her father moved the family to Royal Oak, Michigan, on the out skirts of Detroit. Judy excelled in her earlier years of public school and enjoyed her later academic studies where she received her BA Degree in Fine Arts from the London University in England; a German language degree at the University of Bonn, Germany and a Chinese language degree at Kalamazoo College in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Judy was truly a renaissance women, she wore many hats in life. She greatly enjoyed the beauty and heritage of the Bush ranch close to Sundance, Wyoming.

Later in life, Judy received her Doctoral Diploma in Chinese Medicine in Toronto, Canada. For many years she studied and performed music on her flute and recorders at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto.

She was a talented, warm- hearted women who touched many people.

Beloved wife of Gerald Chad Powlenzuk of Ontario; brother, Todd (Marylyn) Bush of Suffolk, Virginia; nephews, Jay (Nina) Bush of Bellevue, Washington and Adam (Maggie) Bush of Norfolk, Virginia; cousins, Pat Fuendeling of Palo Alto, California and Jerry Bush of Beulah, Wyoming; many great nieces and nephews and sisters-in-law in the United States and Canada.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Mildred Bush.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, with the Reverend Jean Helmer officiating.

An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com