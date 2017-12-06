John Hogue, 74, of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, Colorado following a brief illness.

Joseph Albert “John” Hogue was born September 9, 1943, in San Diego, California, the son of Marguerite and Albert Hogue.

John moved with his family to Ontario, California, where he attended school. Following his graduating from high school, he joined the Navy.

After serving in the Navy, he joined the Ontario Police Department. He served the community of Ontario for 29 years before retiring. John and Sandra Hadley were married on June 14, 1969.

After his wife Sandra “Sam” retired, he enjoyed full-time RV-ing until finding land in Crook County, just outside of Sundance. John enjoyed living in the Black Hills, he also enjoyed boating, old movies and music, was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Kings and the Rapid City Rush Hockey teams and enjoyed being with his grandchildren.

John was President of the USS Richard S. Edwards DD950 Association and a member of Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Sundance.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra “Sam”; son, James Hogue and grandson Joseph Hogue and granddaughter Cadence Herb; daughter, Rachel (Chris) Pereida, grandsons Donovan Pereida, John Pereida and Michael Pereida; brothers, Kenneth (Sherry) Hogue and Martin Hogue. John is preceded in death by his parents, Marguerite and Albert Hogue.

A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Sundance. Inurnment will be at a later date in the National Cemetery at San Diego, California.

