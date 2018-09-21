Johnson pleads not guilty

By Sarah Pridgeon

Jessie Johnson has pled not guilty to felony charges associated with the death of local man Doug Haar at the Sundance Travel Center last month. Johnson appeared at an arraignment in District Court on September 6 in front of Judge Michael Deegan to enter his plea.

A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for November 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Johnson faces felony counts of murder in the second degree, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault and battery.

Marty Smith, who faces a host of related accessory charges, is scheduled to appear for an arraignment on September 20 at 10:45 a.m. with Judge John Perry.