John Shoffstall, 84 Beulah, Wyoming, passed away on August 8, 2017. John died in his sleep, in the home he lovingly built in Beulah on Rifle Pit Road.

John was born in Kaska, Pennsylvania, on June 4, 1933, and resided in Pennsylvania until he moved to Denver in 1953.

John was a high school teacher for over 30 years. He spent the bulk of his teaching career at Mapleton High School in Colorado until it closed in 1988. He taught Chemistry, Physics and Computer Programming – before it was popular. John loved the teachers’ union and served as president of the Mapleton Teachers’ Union in Adam County until he moved to Wyoming. Recently John was the President of the Ranch A Restoration Foundation and loved being engaged in local politics, including the Crook County Democratic Party.

John is survived by his wife Ginger Shoffstall of 42 years; three daughters, Tenlee Shoffstall, Krista (Mark) Boscoe, Drevvis (Jack) Ridley; four sons, Clark Shoffstall, Jevon (Rachael) Shoffstall, Jeff and Scott Boscoe-Huffman; four grandsons, Adam (Natalie) and Sam Boscoe, Ian and JP Ridley; four granddaughters, Libby (Jake Entin) Boscoe, Sophia Ridley, Ava Marie Shoffstall, Fae Bella Boscoe-Huffman and one great-granddaughter, Stella Boscoe.

John’s love of life, love of learning and deep love of his family will continue to shine and may his memory serve as a blessing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s honor to the Ranch A Restoration Foundation (www.rancha.com), or the Crook County Democratic Party.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Sunday, August 13, 2017 at Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance, Wyoming.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, August 14, 2017 at the Beulah Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.